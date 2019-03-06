El Gobierno de Pedro Sánchez se ha convertido en el más feminista de los 28 Estados miembros de la Unión Europea. Así lo ha determinado la agencia estadística europea Eurostat, justo dos días antes del Día Internacional de la Mujer que se celebra este 8 de marzo. El Ejecutivo español es el que cuenta con mayor presencia de mujeres: la tasa de mujeres al mando es del 52,4%. De este modo, España le arrebata el liderazgo a Suecia —por tan solo dos décimas— que se ha mantenido en lo alto del ránking en los últimos tres años.
De los 18 ministerios, 11 están encabezados por ministras. Desde la vicepresidenta Carmen Calvo hasta la ministra de defensa, Margarita Robles, pasando por María Jesús Montero (Hacienda), Nadia Calviño (Economía), Magdalena Valerio (Trabajo), Reyes Maroto (Industria), Teresa Ribera (Transición Ecológica), Meritxell Batet (Política Territorial y Función Pública), Isabel Celaá (Educación) y María Luisa Carcedo (Sanidad).
En la UE las mujeres todavía ocupan apenas tres de cada diez puestos de responsabilidad ejecutiva
El Gobierno de Rajoy también contó con fuertes figuras femeninas como Soraya Sáenz de Santamaría, María Dolores de Cospedal, Ana Pastor o Fátima Báñez,. Pero la tasa de representación de mujeres en el año 2016 llegó a hundirse hasta el 26%. Fue en la primera legislatura de José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero cuando se alcanzó una tasa del 50%, en el 2005.
La media de la UE de presencia femenina es del 29,9% en los parlamentos nacionales y en el 30,2% en los gobiernos. Aunque se han producido avances en la última década, las mujeres todavía ocupan apenas tres de cada diez puestos de responsabilidad ejecutiva.
España todavía tiene que avanzar en el parlamento. Según los datos publicados hoy por Eurostat, España obtiene el tercer puesto, compartido con Bélgica, ya que la representación femenina entre el Congreso y el Senado es del 39,5%. Un dato que se aleja en este caso de Suecia, donde la tasa es del 46,7%.
