Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Uso del preservativo Las enfermedades de transmisión sexual suben un 26% al año mientras baja el uso del condón

Este descenso en el uso del preservativo es una de las causas del "importante incremento" de infecciones que se creían prácticamente desaparecidas, como la gonorrea, la sífilis o la clamidia.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
La mujer explicitó que no mantendría relaciones sexuales sin condón y el hombre se lo quitó sin su permiso | EFE

La mejor manera de prevenir estas enfermedades es el uso correcto del preservativo. EFE

La ministra de Sanidad, María Luisa Carcedo, ha alertado este jueves del aumento "muy preocupante" del número de infecciones de transmisión sexual, con un incremento medio anual del 26,3% entre 2013 y 2017, mientras que el uso del preservativo entre los jóvenes se ha reducido del 84 al 75% entre 2002 y 2018.

Este descenso en el uso del condón es una de las causas del "importante incremento" de enfermedades de transmisión sexual que se creían prácticamente desaparecidas, como la gonorrea, la sífilis o la clamidia que, en términos generales, han experimentado un incremento medio anual del 26,3% entre 2013 y 2017.

En concreto, la gonorrea –de la que se han registrado en España algunos casos de cepas resistentes a los tratamientos– es la que alcanza la tasa más elevada, con 78,1 casos por 100.000 habitantes, en población de entre 20 y 24 años.

Por esta razón, Sanidad ha puesto en marcha la campaña #SiemprePreservativo, enfocada a los jóvenes para advertirles de que tienen que usar siempre el condón, ya que es el único mecanismo barrera que evita el contagio de enfermedades de transmisión sexual.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad