La ministra de Sanidad, María Luisa Carcedo, ha alertado este jueves del aumento "muy preocupante" del número de infecciones de transmisión sexual, con un incremento medio anual del 26,3% entre 2013 y 2017, mientras que el uso del preservativo entre los jóvenes se ha reducido del 84 al 75% entre 2002 y 2018.
Este descenso en el uso del condón es una de las causas del "importante incremento" de enfermedades de transmisión sexual que se creían prácticamente desaparecidas, como la gonorrea, la sífilis o la clamidia que, en términos generales, han experimentado un incremento medio anual del 26,3% entre 2013 y 2017.
En concreto, la gonorrea –de la que se han registrado en España algunos casos de cepas resistentes a los tratamientos– es la que alcanza la tasa más elevada, con 78,1 casos por 100.000 habitantes, en población de entre 20 y 24 años.
Por esta razón, Sanidad ha puesto en marcha la campaña #SiemprePreservativo, enfocada a los jóvenes para advertirles de que tienen que usar siempre el condón, ya que es el único mecanismo barrera que evita el contagio de enfermedades de transmisión sexual.
