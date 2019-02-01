Público
Público

¿Qué es este icono?Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia

Presos catalanes Un Guardia Civil del convoy que traslada a los presos catalanes publica un vídeo mofándose de ellos y de los manifestantes 

El diputado de EH Bildu, Jon Iñarritu y el senador de ERC, Bernat Picornell Grenzner han mostrado sus quejas en Twitter. Además han publicado un registro de la interpelación al Gobierno y un registro oficial de las preguntas sobre el vídeo.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Un momento del traslado a Madrid de los presos independentistas./Europa Press

Un momento del traslado a Madrid de los presos independentistas./Europa Press

Un agente de la Guardia Civil que iba en una furgoneta del convoy que traslada a los presos soberanistas desde las cárceles catalanas hacia las prisiones de Madrid ha publicado en su cuenta anónima de Twitter un polémico vídeo grabado desde dentro del vehículo en el que se ríe de los presos y de los manifestantes que los apoyan. El vídeo difundido refleja los primeros momentos del traslado. Su mensaje en la red social ha sido: "Los golpistas ultranacionalistas presos parten hacia Madrid. Únicamente varias decenas de tristes han acudido a despedirlos. Se acabaron los aquelarres junto a las cárceles".

En la grabación se puede escuchar una canción del vasco Josetxu Piperrak & the Riber Rock Band que se titula "O.V.N.I (Objeto Verde Nada Inteligente)". En un momento de la grabación se escucha reír a una de los agentes que están en el vehículo mientras fuera, numerosos independentistas les increpan.

La grabación ha sido realizada desde el asiento del copiloto de uno de los vehículos de la comitiva que ha salido de la prisión barcelonesa de Brians-2. Los presos viajan en compartimentos individuales.

El diputado de EH Bildu Jon Iñarritu ha asegurado que preguntará al Ministerio del Interior por esa grabación. Además acaba de publicar en su perfil de Twitter el registro de la interpelación al Gobierno sobre el vídeo grabado:

El senador de ERC, Bernat Picornell Grenzner también ha expresado su queja en las redes, además de publicar un registro oficial de las preguntas grabadas sobre el vídeo realizado por la Guardia Civil. Como informa El Periodico, el grupo de ERC en el Senado pedirá la comparecencia en el Congreso del ministro del Interior, Fernando Grande-Marlaska.

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Etiquetas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad