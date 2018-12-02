Cientos de personas se han concentrado y han rodeado el centro penitenciario de Lledoners (Barcelona) para mostrar su apoyo al excondeller Jordi Turull, y el expresidente de la Asamblea Nacional Catalana Jordi Sànchez, que llevan dos días en huelga de hambre para denunciar la situación jurídica de los presos del procés.
La ANC ha convocado este domingo una concentración, mediante la que han formado un "círculo de luz", pues los asistentes han llevado linternas y frontales para rodear la cárcel donde se encuentran los presos soberanistas. Además, los asistentes han llevado una pancarta en la se leía 'Free Catalonia' (Catalunya Libre) a las puertas de la prisión, donde la han colgado en la verja de la entrada.
Ambos diputados de JxCat han asegurado que afrontan "fuertes y determinados" el segundo día de la huelga de hambre que iniciaron ayer en la cárcel barcelonesa de Lledoners y dicen que el apoyo recibido les da las "fuerzas necesarias para seguir" con su protesta. "Vuestro apoyo nos da las fuerzas necesarias para seguir", sostienen ambos dirigentes, que añaden: "Gracias... nunca podremos agradecer suficientemente todo lo que estáis haciendo por nosotros".
Turull despide el tuit con la frase: "Mi cuerpo en la cárcel, mi corazón en Catalunya", mientras que Sànchez opta por la frase "¡Luz en los ojos y fuerza en el brazo!".
