A partir de este sábado los padres de niños con cáncer o con otras enfermedades graves que requieran cuidado domiciliario podrán cobrar la prestación económica por reducción de jornada. Esta ayuda solo era percibida si el menor estaba hospitalizado.
Además, se amplía en el listado de 110 enfermedades tres nuevas patologías por las que los padres pueden recibir la prestación (epidermólisis bullosa o Piel de Mariposa, el síndrome de Smith-Magenis y el síndrome de Behçet).
Así se recoge este viernes en una orden del Ministerio de Trabajo, Migraciones y Seguridad Social, que publica el Boletín Oficial del Estado (BOE), por la que se modifica el real decreto de 2011 que regula esa prestación.
La orden modifica el anexo del real decreto para incluir esas tres enfermedades y además incorpora en cada uno de los apartados del listado una cláusula para dar cobertura a las patologías graves y/o procedimientos quirúrgicos que, por indicación expresa facultativa, precisan de cuidados permanentes en régimen de ingreso hospitalario u hospitalización a domicilio.
Con la orden, que entrará en vigor este sábado, se aprueba también un modelo de Declaración médica para el cuidado de menores afectados por cáncer u otra enfermedad grave, con la que se constatará la necesidad del cuidado continuo del menor para el reconocimiento de la prestación.
