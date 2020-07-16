Estás leyendo: El Gobierno de Aragón pide a los zaragozanos que no salgan de la ciudad

La consejera de Sanidad, Sira Repollés, ha hecho un "llamamiento a la responsabilidad" de los aragoneses y ha anunciado que la ciudad de Barbastro en Huesca se incorpora a la denominada fase 2 "flexibilizada". 

Varias personas con mascarilla caminan por las calles de Huesca . EFE/ Javier Blasco
El Gobierno de Aragón ha apelado a la responsabilidad de los zaragozanos para pedirles que desde hoy no salgan de la ciudad ni de su zona de influencia ante el importante incremento de contagios de la covid-19 y ha incorporado a la ciudad de Barbastro en Huesca a la denominada fase 2 "flexibilizada".

Así lo ha pedido en rueda de prensa convocada de urgencia la consejera de Sanidad, Sira Repollés, quien ha avanzado que en las entradas y salidas a la comarca central de Aragón, donde se ubica la capital, se van a establecer "refuerzos informativos" para explicar a los ciudadanos de la necesidad de que no salgan de la comarca, y que tampoco entre nadie.

No se trata de un confinamiento, sino de un llamamiento a la responsabilidad de la ciudadanía ante el importante incremento de casos detectados en la capital desde ayer, ha dicho la consejera, quien ha avanzado además que la ciudad de Barbastro (Huesca) se incorpora también a la fase 2 "flexibilizada" de la desescalada. 

Tendencia al alta 

El aumento de los casos detectados en ambas ciudades, y en otras comarcas de Aragón, ha hecho que desde este martes se hiciera obligatorio el uso de mascarilla en toda la Comunidad.

Sin embargo, aunque las cifras absolutas de infectados diarios pueden ser similares a las que hubo durante el confinamiento, la consejera considera que "no es comparable la situación actual" ya que "no hay estrés en el sistema sanitario".

Las cifras notificadas por Aragón de infectados en los últimos días han sido de 68 casos el viernes, 10 de julio, otros 68 el sábado, 128 el domingo, 32 el lunes, 83 el martes y 166 este miércoles. En uno de los peores momentos de la pandemia, la cifra de nuevos positivos fue de 209 el 2 de abril.

