La Agencia Estatal de Meteorología ha activado la alerta roja en las provincias gallegas de A Coruña y Lugo, y en el litoral de Cantabria y Asturias por un temporal marítimo con viento del noroeste y olas que alcanzarán hasta diez metros de altura.

Una mujer observa las olas desde el paseo marítimo de A Coruña.
Una mujer observa las olas desde el paseo marítimo de A Coruña. Cabalar / EFE

El frente frío que desde este domingo recorre la Península ha obligado a activar la alerta roja por oleaje en Galicia, Asturias y Cantabria, y la alerta naranja por rachas de viento que alcanzarán los 110 kilómetros/hora en áreas del litoral atlántico, en Teruel y Valencia, según la página web de la Agencia Estatal de Meteorología (Aemet).

Con la alerta roja el riesgo es extremo, con fenómenos meteorológicos no habituales de intensidad excepcional y con un nivel de riesgo para la población muy alto, mientras que con el nivel naranja hay riesgo importante en fenómenos meteorológicos no habituales y con peligro para actividades usuales, apunta la Aemet.

Así, la Aemet ha activado la alerta roja por oleaje a las provincias gallegas de A Coruña y Lugo, así como al litoral de Cantabria y Asturias por intenso temporal marítimo con viento del noroeste y olas que alcanzarán entre ocho y diez metros de altura.

Además, en alerta de nivel naranja se encuentra A Coruña (Galicia), donde se espera mar combinada del noroeste con olas de entre siete y ocho metros; la costa vasca, con viento de componente oeste arreciando rápidamente a fuerza ocho o nueve y mar combinada del noroeste que dejará olas de siete y ocho metros que irán perdiendo fuerza a lo largo de la tarde, y el Ampurdán (Girona), donde los intervalos de viento del sureste serán de fuerza 8.

En aviso amarillo por olas están Castelló, el litoral norte de València, el archipiélago balear y las costas de Alicante, Murcia, Almería y este de Granada, donde se espera viento del suroeste fuerza siete y olas que podrán alcanzar los tres metros.

El frente dejará fuertes rachas de viento en la mitad norte e interior este peninsular, el litoral mediterráneo y las Baleares, con rachas de viento muy fuerte en Galicia y el Cantábrico.

La Aemet avisa de que las rachas alcanzarán los 110 kilómetros/hora en los Picos de Europa (vertiente asturiana) y el litoral de Asturias, Cantabria y de Bizkaia; las rachas de 100 kilómetros hora se esperan en la sierra de Albarracín y Jiloca, Gudar y Maestrazgo, en Teruel, y el interior de València.

Los fuertes vientos han obligado a activar la alerta amarilla en Andalucía, Illes Balears, en las provincias castellanoleonesas de León, Ávila, Zamora, Burgos, Palencia, Soria, así como en Murcia, Zaragoza, Álava, Castellón, Albacete, Navarra y Madrid, con rachas de 100 a 80 km/h.

En cuanto a la nieve, la Aemet ha puesto en alerta naranja a Huesca, donde nevará a partir de los 600 metros y se podrán acumular hasta 20 centímetros de nieve en 24 horas.

