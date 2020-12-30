madrid
La nieve cubrirá muchas ciudades el primer día de 2021. Un frente frío penetrará este jueves, 31 de diciembre, por el norte peninsular lo que dará lugar a precipitaciones por la vertiente atlántica y temperaturas muy bajas por lo general en casi todo el país, así como algunas nevadas en ciudades como León, Burgos, Ávila, Pamplona o Navarra, según informa Meteored.
El director de Meteored, José Antonio Maldonado, señala que este jueves 31 de diciembre, último día del año, las precipitaciones se extenderán por Castilla y León, cordillera cantábrica y sistema central sin descartar que al final de la jornada llueva en puntos de Castilla-La Mancha y Extremadura. Por el contrario, es poco probable que llueva en el resto de la Península y Baleares mientras que en Canarias se prevén ligeras precipitaciones.
Además, la nieve podrá aparecer en ciudades como Soria, Ávila o Cuenca, y se registrarán fuertes heladas en el interior de la Península, donde predominarán los vientos de componente oeste y noroeste.
El frente, que llegará este jueves a la Península, irá avanzando durante el primer día de enero y afectará sobre todo a las regiones mediterráneas. Así pues, en Baleares las precipitaciones serán intensas, al igual que en zonas de Galicia, Asturias, Cantabria, el Euskadi, Pirineos y el norte de Castilla y León.
La cota de nieve se desplomará y nevará en sitios poco habituales: a partir de los 400 metros en Pirineos y la zona cantábrica, en los 600 metros en la zona centro y a los 700 metros en el resto de la Península y Baleares; incluso se podrán ver algunos copos de nieve en Madrid según Meteored. Se esperan fuertes heladas en Pirineos y Sierra Nevada mientras que se descartan en el oeste de Andalucía y oeste de Extremadura, únicas zonas del país que se librarán de esta situación.
