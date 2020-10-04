madrid
La profunda borrasca Alex que durante los últimos días ha azotado a gran parte del país abandona ya la península y las temperaturas recuperan los valores normales en esta época del año.
Durante la jornada de hoy las temperaturas han registrado un importante repunte en muchas zonas del país, y en algunos puntos del litoral mediterráneo se han aproximado ya a los 30 grados, según datos de la Agencia Estatal de Meteorología.
Y las previsiones apuntan para mañana una nueva subida de las temperaturas máximas y mínimas en gran parte de la península, aunque todavía se registrarán heladas y precipitaciones de nieve en algunas zonas de montaña.
Tras registrar un fuerte oleaje durante los últimos días -con olas que han rozado los 9 metros en algunos puntos del norte-, las únicas alertas que estarán activadas mañana se localizan en la costa vasca y de Cantabria, donde continuará el fuerte oleaje, aunque las olas ya no superarán los 4 o 5 metros de altura.
Los cielos seguirán mañana cubiertos en gran parte del país y se registrarán precipitaciones abundantes en el Cantábrico oriental y por la tarde en Galicia, y las lluvias se extenderán a zonas del noroeste peninsular y a los sistemas Centra e Ibérico.
Además de las intensas lluvias y de los fuertes vientos, la borrasca Alex -la primera del otoño- ha dejado en gran parte de la península unas temperaturas inusualmente bajas para esta época del año, pero sus efectos abandonan hoy la península.
