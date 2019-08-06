Público
Previsión meteorológica El calor pone en riesgo a 14 provincias del interior y Levante con máximas de 39ºC

Predominarán los cielos poco nubosos y despejados en gran parte del país. No obstante, los restos de un frente atlántico rozarán el norte peninsular, donde aumentará progresivamente la nubosidad.

Un niño se refresca en los chorros de agua de la playa de Madrid Río. EFE/MARISCAL

El calor pondrá este martes 6 de agosto en riesgo a 18 provincias del interior oriental peninsular y Baleares con máximas de hasta 39 grados centígrados, según la predicción de la Agencia Estatal de Meteorología (AEMET).

Así, con aviso amarillo por calor estarán las provincias de Almería, Córdoba, Granada, Jaén, Málaga, Huesca, Teruel, Zaragoza, Albacete, Cuenca, Lleida, Madrid, Alicante, Valencia, Ibiza y Formentera, Mallorca, Menorca y Murcia.

Según AEMET, predominarán los cielos poco nubosos y despejados en gran parte del país. No obstante, los restos de un frente atlántico rozarán el norte peninsular, donde aumentará progresivamente la nubosidad.

Mientras, en la segunda mitad del día podría haber precipitaciones en Galicia y en el Cantábrico occidental, con posibilidad de tormentas ocasionales además de llegar a extenderse al final del día a otros puntos del Cantábrico y norte de Navarra.

Asimismo, se esperan algunos chubascos o tormentas aisladas en los Pirineos y en el Sistema Ibérico. Por otro lado, habrá probabilidad de nubes medias en la mitad norte peninsular y algunas nubes de evolución diurna en zonas de montaña.

En el extremo oeste peninsular y en la zona del País Vasco, destacarán los intervalos de nubes bajas a primeras horas y, en el caso de Canarias, predominarán los intervalos nubosos en el norte de las islas, sin descartar alguna precipitación débil y ocasional por la mañana en las de mayor relieve.

En cuanto a las temperaturas, las diurnas aumentarán en el área del sur del Mediterráneo, descenderán en el interior noroeste y en el resto no se presentarán cambios significativos.

Sin embargo, las máximas alcanzarán los 36 grados centígrados en el medio Ebro y en el interior de Mallorca además de poder superar localmente los 40 grados centígrados en el interior sudeste.

Finalmente, soplarán vientos alisios en Canarias y vientos de poniente en el Estrecho. Así, predominarán los vientos flojos en el resto del país y de componente sur en el área mediterránea.

