Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Previsión meteorológica El calor pone en riesgo a 24 provincias con temperaturas de hasta 39ºC

Predominarán los cielos parcialmente despejados con nubosidad de evolución diurna en amplias zonas del interior norte, centro y este peninsular y con posibilidad de chubascos y tormentas ocasionales.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Primera ola de calor del verano/EFE

Imagen de archivo | EFE

El calor pondrá este jueves 25 de julio en riesgo a 24 provincias del interior peninsular y de Baleares con temperaturas de hasta 39ºC, según la predicción de la Agencia Estatal de Meteorología (AEMET).

Concretamente, con aviso amarillo por calor estarán Córdoba, Jaén, Cantabria, Albacete, Cuenca, Guadalajara, Toledo, Burgos, Barcelona, Girona, Tarragona, Madrid, Valencia, Ibiza, Formentera, Mallora, Menorca, Álava y Guipúzcua; y con aviso naranja (riesgo importante) La Rioja, Navarra, Lleida, Zaragoza, Teruel y Huesca. Además, Navarra y Zaragoza están en riesgo por tormentas.

Las temperaturas mínimas descenderán de forma general

Según AEMET, predominarán los cielos parcialmente despejados con nubosidad de evolución diurna en amplias zonas del interior norte, centro y este peninsular y con posibilidad de chubascos y tormentas ocasionales, que serán más probables en la Cantábrica y en Pirineos. Mientras, el tiempo será estable en Canarias y en Baleares.

En cuanto a las temperaturas, las diurnas descenderán en el extremo norte peninsular. Sin embargo, en el resto se esperan poco cambios. Además, las mínimas descenderán de forma general. Aun así, las temperaturas serán significativamente altas en el interior peninsular, especialmente en el entorno de los grandes ríos y en Baleares.

Mientras, soplarán vientos flojos con predominio de componente norte en el Cantábrico y vientos del este en el área mediterránea y en el Estrecho. Por último, prodominarán vientos de componente sur en el resto de la Península y en Canarias habrá vientos alisios con fuertes intervalos.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad