Catorce comunidades continúan este viernes en alerta por temperaturas mínimas, nieve, lluvias, viento e intenso oleaje, que en la cornisa cantábrica dejará olas entre los 5 y 7 metros, informa la Agencia Estatal de Meteorología (Aemet) en su página web.
La Aemet avisa de que con la alerta naranja hay riesgo de fenómenos meteorológicos no habituales y con cierto grado de peligro para las actividades usuales. Además, con la amarilla no existe riesgo meteorológico para la población en general, aunque sí para alguna actividad concreta.
Alertas por comunidades
Asturias tiene alerta naranja (riesgo importante) por vientos costeros del oeste fuerza 8 con olas entre 5 y 6 metros de altura, y alerta amarilla (riesgo) por lluvias, que dejarán 15 litros por metro cuadrado en una hora, y por nevadas en zonas montañosas en una cota alrededor de 1.000 metros.
El País Vasco ha activado el aviso naranja por fuerte oleaje de hasta 7 metros en las provincias de Vizcaya y Guipúzcoa, y alerta amarilla por lluvias y por rachas máximas de viento de 90 kilómetros por hora en toda la comunidad.
Galicia continúa con alerta naranja por intenso oleaje en las provincias de A Coruña y Lugo, y aviso amarillo en Orense y Lugo por nieve en zonas de montaña en una cota cercana a los 1.100 metros.
Cantabria está con aviso naranja por viento del oeste fuerza 8, localmente fuerza 9, con olas entre los 5 y 7 metros, y alerta amarilla por lluvias que acumularán hasta 15 litros por metro cuadrado en una hora; la Aemet advierte de que las lluvias podrán ir acompañadas de tormenta.
En la fachada mediterránea, Catalunya y la Comunidad Valenciana tienen aviso naranja en las provincias de Tarragona y Castellón por olas y fenómenos costeros adversos.
Aragón, Castilla y León y Navarra han activado la alerta amarilla por lluvia, viento o nieve, mientras que en Almería y Granada (Andalucía), Islas Canarias, Islas Baleares, Melilla, Comunidad de Madrid y La Rioja siguen con aviso amarillo por rachas de viento fuerte -entre 70/80 kilómetros por hora- o por fenómenos costeros.
