Previsión meteorológica Cielos nubosos en el norte y lluvias en el noroeste este jueves

En el resto del país, se espera tiempo estable y sin precipitaciones, con intervalos nubosos por la mañana en el norte de Canarias y de evolución en el interior peninsular.

Mapa de las previsiones meteorológicas en España para este jueves. AEMET

La Agencia Estatal de Meteorología (Aemet) prevé para este jueves cielos nubosos o cubiertos en gran parte de la mitad norte peninsular, con precipitaciones que podrían ser fuertes en el oeste y norte de Galicia.

Las precipitaciones se extenderán durante el día a todo el Cantábrico, norte y oeste de Castilla y León, alto Ebro, Navarra y Pirineos. De forma dispersa y con menor probabilidad cuanto más hacia el sudeste, que podrían afectar también a otras zonas de la mitad noroeste peninsular.

En el resto del país, se espera tiempo estable y sin precipitaciones, con intervalos nubosos por la mañana en el norte de Canarias y de evolución en el interior peninsular.

Las cotas de nieve se situarán a primeras horas, a partir de 1.200/1.600 metros en la Cantábrica y 1.400/2.000 en Pirineos, subiendo rápidamente por encima de los 2.500 metros.

Las temperaturas diurnas estarán en descenso en el Cantábrico, litoral mediterráneo y Baleares, y en aumento en Extremadura y centro. Nocturnas en descenso en la mitad norte.

Habrá predominio de vientos de oeste y suroeste en la Península y en Baleares, con intervalos de fuerte en el noroeste peninsular y meseta Norte. Alisios en Canarias.

