madrid
Los cielos estarán este miércoles 2 de septiembre poco nubosos o despejados en la mayor parte de la Península, excepto en el área mediterránea, donde se esperan cielos nubosos o con intervalos en muchas zonas, según la Agencia Estatal de Meteorología (Aemet).
Asimismo, en el litoral catalán es probable que se produzcan chubascos y tormentas de madrugada, extendiéndose primero a Baleares, y posteriormente a la Comunitat Valenciana, Murcia, Almería, sierras de Granada e interior de Catalunya. Las tormentas podrían ser localmente fuertes en Mallorca e Ibiza, sin descartarlo en Alicante y Almería.
En el Estrecho tendrá intervalos nubosos matinales, además de en Melilla y norte de Canarias que irán posiblemente acompañados de bancos de niebla matinales, en el interior del área cantábrica y alto Ebro.
Las temperaturas subirán en medianías de Canarias. Las diurnas ascienden en el noroeste y zona centro peninsular, y las nocturnas descienden en la mitad oeste.
Habrá viento con predominio de la componente norte en el tercio norte peninsular y este de Baleares, y de componente este en el sur del área mediterránea, con intervalos de levante fuerte a partir de la tarde en el Estrecho. Alisio en Canarias y flojo en el resto.
