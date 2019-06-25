Una decena de provincias tendrá este martes 25 de junio aviso de riesgo por altas temperaturas que superarán los 35 grados centígrados (ºC) y que incluso llegarán a 38ºC en Zaragoza, según la Agencia Estatal de Meteorología (AEMET).
El aviso por calor se ha activado para Huesca, Zaragoza y Teruel, donde tendrán entre 36 y 38 grados centígrados; Lleida, que alcanzará 38ºC; Navarra y Mallorca, hasta 37ºC; Madrid, Albacete y La Rioja, 36ºC y Cuenca, 34ºC.
Así, la AEMET ha señalado que este martes las temperaturas serán "significativamente altas" en el valle del Ebro y que en la Península y Baleares predominarán los cielos poco nubosos o despejados. No obstante, en el noroeste de la Península se esperan cielos nubosos, con precipitaciones en el este de Galicia, en el Cantábrico occidental y en León.
Hay probabilidad de algún intervalo de nubes bajas en el área del Estrecho, Ibiza y Golfo de Valencia
Además, por la tarde estas precipitaciones serán más intensas en la coordillera Cantábrica y no se descarta que puedan producirse tormentas. También podrían extenderse de forma más débil y dispersa al País Vasco y a otras zonas de la meseta norte.
Al principio del día la AEMET ve probable algún intervalo de nubes bajas en el área del Estrecho, Ibiza y Golfo de Valencia. En Canarias se espera una jornada de intervalos en las islas de mayor relieve, con alguna lluvia débil aislada por la mañana y poco nuboso con algunos intervalos nubosos en el resto.
En el tercio oriental peninsular y Baleares podría haber calima o polvo en suspensión procedente del Sáhara.
Respecto a las temperaturas, la AEMET expone que subirán y lo harán de forma notable en la meseta y tendrán pocos cambios en los litorales cantábrico, mediterráneo oriental y Canarias.
Las temperaturas superarán los valores normales para estas fechas en el este peninsular y en Mallorca y se superarán los 36 grados en Castilla-La Mancha, medio Ebro, este de Andalucía e interior de Mallorca.
Finalmente, el viento soplará de componente este en el litoral norte de Galicia, este de la Península y Baleares, en el sur de la vertiente atlántica y serán de poniente flojo en el Estrecho. En el resto del país serán vientos variables.
