Previsión meteorológica Una decena de provincias están este jueves en riesgo por precipitaciones y fuerte oleaje

Las provincias que se verán afectadas por las lluvias son Cádiz y Huelva. Por fuerte oleaje están en alerta amarilla Cantabria, Asturias, La Coruña, Lugo, Pontevedra, Vizcaya y Guipúzcoa.

17/11/2019.- Dos personas atraviesan el puente de San Telmo en un día de lluvia en Sevilla. / EFE - JULIO MUÑOZ

Una decena de provincias estarán este miércoles 20 de noviembre en riesgo (amarillo) por precipitaciones y fuerte oleaje, según la predicción de la Agencia Estatal de Meteorología (AEMET).

Así, las provincias que se verán afectadas por las lluvias son Cádiz y Huelva, donde se podrán acumular en una hora 17 litros por metro cuadrado. Del mismo modo, aunque por fuerte oleaje, Cantabria, Asturias, La Coruña, Lugo, Pontevedra, Vizcaya y Guipúzcoa estarán en riesgo por olas que podrán superar los cinco metros.

En el resto del país, la AEMET pronostica que en toda la vertiente atlántica peninsular se esperan cielos nubosos o cubiertos con precipitaciones, que podrán ser localmente fuertes en el oeste de Galicia, Extremadura y Andalucía. Además, los cielos nubosos se podrán extender a lo largo del día al resto de la Península, al igual que las lluvias débiles y dispersas que también afectarán a Baleares.

La cota de nieve se situará mañana en torno a los 1.200 y 1.600 metros en el norte y el centro del país, mientras que en el sur rondarán los 1.400 y 1.800 metros de altura. Las temperaturas diurnas irán en descenso en los Pirineos, en el centro y en el sur peninsular. En cambio, las nocturnas aumentarán en buena parte de la Península y las heladas se producirán en zonas montañosas y áreas próximas de la mitad norte peninsular, más intensas en Pirineos.

Por último, los vientos serán del suroeste en la mayor parte de la Península y Baleares, con intervalos de fuerte en el litoral norte de Galicia, Estrecho, zonas altas del Cantábrico y norte de Navarra, y en Canarias, los vientos serán flojos variables.

