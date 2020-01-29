Estás leyendo: Febrero empezará con temperaturas altas, que superarán los 20ºC en algunas zonas

Previsión meteorológica Febrero empezará con temperaturas altas, que superarán los 20ºC en algunas zonas

El ambiente será casi primaveral este fin de semana, en el que se alcanzarán los 25 grados en la vertiente mediterránea. 

Imagen de archivo de dos jóvenes un parque un día soleado | EFE
Imagen de archivo de dos jóvenes un parque un día soleado | EFE

madrid

público

Las temperaturas estarán por encima de lo normal este mes de febrero, que se podría convertir en uno de los más cálidos de los últimos años en toda la península y Baleares. El incremento de las máximas se notará especialmente en zonas de interior como la Comunidad de Madrid o Castilla-La Mancha, donde los termómetros estarán por encima de los valores propios en esta época del año.

Además, febrero será más seco de lo normal en Baleares, gran parte de Andalucía, Extremadura, Madrid, Castilla- La Mancha, Aragón o el sur de Castilla y León, aunque en la vertiente mediterránea y Canarias los valores estarían dentro de lo propio en esta época del año, según explica eltiempo.es. Así, no se esperan borrascas como Gloria durante las próximas semanas. 

A corto plazo, para el inicio de mes que arranca este fin de semana se espera que las temperaturas máximas lleguen a subir hasta 5 y 10 grados. Además, las temperaturas en la costa mediterránea rondarán los 25 grados y en Canarias los termómetros llegarán hasta los 27ºC.

¿Qué es lo normal este mes?

Las altas temperaturas y la ausencia de precipitaciones no son algo al uso en el segundo mes del año. Y es que aunque febrero suele ser un mes de altibajos meteorológicos, se caracteriza por ser uno de los periodos más fríos del año, en el que la temperatura media se sitúa en unos 8,6 grados y en el que se acumulan unas precipitaciones de 53 mm. 

Las cantidades más importantes de lluvia suelen registrar en Galicia, la Sierra de Grazalema y zonas altas de la isla de Las Palmas, aunque es uno de los meses más secos en Aragón y Catalunya.

