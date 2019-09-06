Primera semana superada para muchos de los españoles que desde este lunes se han reincorporado al trabajo tras el parón estival. En la noche de este jueves, las temperaturas han experimentado un descenso en la mitad sur peninsular y en el Mediterráneo, prolongándose a lo largo de este viernes.
Las tormentas y las precipitaciones continuarán este viernes en el litoral catalán y el sureste de la Península, con tres provincias en riesgo por fuertes mareas, según la predicción de la Agencia Estatal de la Meteorología (AEMET).
Las provincias de Gerona, Mallorca y Menorca estarán en riesgo por fuertes mareas que podrán alcanzar olas de hasta 3 metros. Por segundo día consecutivo se registrarán lluvias y tormentas en Catalunya y el sureste peninsular, donde podrán ser fuertes.
En cuanto al resto del país, la AEMET prevé cielos nubosos en el área Cantábrica y alto Ebro, con posibilidad de algunas lluvias débiles más probables en Cantabria. También en el área mediterránea habrán intervalos nubosos, al igual que en el sureste de Castilla-La Mancha. Cielos poco nubosos o despejados en el resto del país y en Canarias tendrán intervalos nubosos en el norte de las islas, con probabilidad de lluvias débiles.
