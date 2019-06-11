El fuerte oleaje afectará este martes al sureste peninsular por lo que la Agencia Estatal de Meteorología (AEMET) ha activado el aviso por riesgo por fenómenos costeros a Alicante, Murcia, Granada, Almería e Ibiza y Formentera, ya que se espera viento fuerte del oeste con fuerza 7.
Además, la AEMET no descarta chubascos o tormentas que serán localmente fuerte en el Cantábrico oriental y en Catalunya. En concreto, en el norte de Galicia, Cantábrico, alto Ebro, nordeste peninsular, entorno de la Comunidad Valenciana y norte de Baleares se esperan cielos nubosos con precipitaciones ocasionalmente acompañadas de tormenta y no se descarta que puedan ser localente fuertes en el litoral cantábrico oriental y también, aunque de forma más probable, en el norte de Catalunya.
También, pero con menor probabilidad, se podrán producir también en zonas aledañas y no se descarta tampoco en las sierras orientales de Andalucía.
En el resto de la península predominará el tiempo estable, aunque con nubosidad de evolución diurna en la Meseta. En el norte de las islas Canarias de más relieve también será probable alguna lluvia ocasional a últimas horas.
Asimismo, la AEMET señala que las precipitaciones serán en forma de nieve en la cordillera Cantábrica a partir de 1.200 a 1.600 metros y en Pirineos desde 1.600 a 2.200 metros y bajará a 1.400 a 1.800 metros.
Respecto a las temperaturas, las diurnas bajarán en la mayor parte de la Península y este descenso será notable en el interior nordeste peninsular. En el resto habrá pocos cambios y se podrán producir heladas en Pirineos y en otras zonas de montaña de la mitad norte.
Finalmente, los vientos soplarán principalmente de norte en la Península y Baleares; de poniente en el Estrecho y, rolando a levante, en Alborán. En Canarias soplarán los alisios; en Baleares tendrán intervalos de fuerte en Baleares y en los litorales de sudeste y Canarias.
