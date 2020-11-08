madrid
Las lluvias predominarán este lunes en la vertiente atlántica peninsular, y podrían extenderse a otras zonas de la Península aunque de forma dispersa, según informa la Agencia Estatal de Meteorología (AEMET). Así, en la vertiente atlántica peninsular se esperan cielos nubosos o cubiertos al principio, con precipitaciones que podrían ir acompañadas de algunas tormentas y que en general tenderán a cesar al final del día.
Las precipitaciones serán más intensas a primeras horas del día en el oeste de Galicia, de la Meseta Sur y de Andalucía. En el resto de la vertiente serán dispersas en general. En la segunda mitad del día, también en forma débil y dispersa, las lluvias podrían extenderse a otras zonas de la Península, salvo al área mediterránea, donde estará poco nuboso o con intervalos nubosos de tipo medio y alto.
Mientras, en Canarias se prevén intervalos nubosos en el norte de islas, con posibilidad de alguna lluvia débil aislada en las de mayor relieve, mientras que estará poco nuboso en el sur.
Con respecto a las temperaturas, se esperan pocos cambios en general, aunque las mínimas tenderán a bajar en el noroeste peninsular y a subir en el cuadrante sureste.
Por último, el viento será este lunes de componente sur en Galicia y el Cantábrico oriental, tendiendo a amainar; alisio flojo en Canarias, tendiendo a arreciar; y flojo de dirección variable en el resto.
