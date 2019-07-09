Las lluvias y tormentas mantienen este martes 9 de julio en aviso por riesgo de distintos niveles a cuatro provincias, además de a Menorca por rissagas, según la predicción de la Agencia Estatal de Meteorología (AEMET).
Así, Huesca, Barcelona, Girona y Lleida tendrán avisos de nivel amarillo tanto por lluvias como por tormentas y Menorca por rissagas.
Según la AEMET, durante este martes es probable que se mantenga la inestabilidad en el nordeste de la Península, aunque tenderá a remitir por el oeste. Se esperan chubascos y tormentas localmente fuertes y con granizo en el norte de Aragón, Catalunya y, a primeras horas, en el Cantábrico oriental y otras zonas del cuadrante nordeste peninsular, sin que se descarte que sean persistentes en algunos puntos.
Las temperaturas diurnas descenderán en el cuadrante nordeste peninsular
Asimismo, aunque con menor probabilidad, también podrían darse algunos chubascos o tormentas dispersas y ocasionales el resto del Cantábrico y este de Castilla y León en la primera mitad del día y no se descartan en otros puntos de la mitad norte peninsular.
En cuanto a Canarias, se podrán producir intervalos nubosos en el norte, con posibilidad de lluvias débiles. Y en el resto del país, habrá predominio de poco nuboso, aunque con algunas nubes altas y con nubes de evolución en el interior.
Sobre las temperaturas, las diurnas experimentarán un descenso localmente notable en el cuadrante nordeste peninsular, en el este de ambas mesetas y Baleares, mientras que aumentarán en el cuadrante suroeste. En el resto se esperan pocos cambios.
Por último, soplarán vientos de componente norte en el tercio norte peninsular; el viento será de poniente en el litoral andaluz; se producirán alisios en Canarias; y habrá predominio de vientos flojos en el resto.
