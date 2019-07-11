La masa de aire cálido africano, que invade la península, pone este jueves en alerta —naranja o amarilla— a nueve comunidades por altas temperaturas, que en Extremadura, Castilla-La Mancha y Andalucía alcanzarán 40-41 grados, informa la Agencia Estatal de Meteorología (Aemet) en su página web. Extremadura ha activado la alerta naranja (riesgo importante) en sus dos provincias por registros que subirán hasta los 40 grados en la Siberia extremeña, en las vegas del Guadiana y en áreas del Tajo y Alagón.
En Andalucía hay aviso naranja en las provincias de Córdoba y Jaén por máximas de hasta 41 grados en la campiña cordobesa, Cazorla, Segura, Morena, Condado y valle del Guadalquivir; y en Almería, Granada, Huelva y Sevilla -en alerta amarilla- los termómetros oscilarán entre los 36 y 39 grados. Castilla-La Mancha tiene nivel naranja en la provincia de Toledo por valores de 40 grados en todo el valle del Tajo, mientras que en Albacete, Ciudad Real, Cuenca y Guadalajara hay alerta amarilla por temperaturas entre los 34 y 38 grados.
El intenso calor también llegará a Madrid donde se ha activado la alerta amarilla por máximas de 38 grados en el área metropolitana, Henares, zonas sur y oeste y las vegas; en la sierra, se alcanzarán 34 grados .
En la comunidad de Aragón, y en las provincias de Ávila y Salamanca (Castilla y León), Barcelona, Lleida y Tarragona (Cataluña), Valencia (Comunidad Valenciana) y Ourense (Galicia) se mantiene activado el nivel amarillo por registros que se moverán entre los 36 grados en el Miño y los 38 grados del sur de Ávila.
La Aemet avisa de que con la alerta naranja existe un riesgo meteorológico importante y cierto grado de peligro para las actividades usuales, y con la amarilla no hay riesgo meteorológico para la población en general, aunque sí para actividades concretas.
