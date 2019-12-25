Público
Previsión meteorológica La Navidad comienza con buen tiempo y temperaturas en crecimiento

Solamente en el oeste de Galicia se esperan lluvias débiles y en comunidades como Andalucía, Murcia y Canarias los termómetros superarán los 20 grados.

Mapa meteorológico válido hasta el 25/12/19./Aemet

Pese a las borrascas encadenadas de los últimos días, las fiestas de la Navidad llegarán con tiempo anticiclónico en todo el país y temperaturas en aumento que dejarán valores claramente superiores a los habituales para esta época del año, según la Agencia Estatal de Meteorología (Aemet).

Entre mañana, martes, coincidiendo con la fiesta de Nochebuena, y el viernes 27, continuará la situación anticiclónica en todo el país, con un predominio de cielos poco nubosos o con nubes de tipo alto que no dejarán precipitaciones.

Solamente en el oeste de Galicia se esperan lluvias débiles durante las madrugadas del martes y del jueves, de acuerdo a la predicción especial de la Aemet para las fiestas navideñas.

Lo más significativo será la probable formación de nieblas y estratos bajos en ambas mesetas e interior del noreste peninsular, que podrían ser persistentes, con mayor probabilidad a partir del miércoles.

Se prevé un aumento general de las temperaturas, nocturnas y diurnas, con valores claramente superiores a los habituales para la época del año, excepto en las zonas donde persistan las nieblas.

En Andalucía, se superarán este martes los 20 grados en casi todas sus provincias, y en el litoral mediterráneo se alcanzarán valores de hasta 24 grados en Murcia y Valencia, respectivamente, mientras que en Canarias pueden superarse los 25 grados.

Las máximas más bajas se esperan en Castilla y León, en donde las temperaturas se situarán en 11 grados en León, aunque los valores serán dispares en la comunidad y llegarán hasta los 17 grados en Salamanca y en Segovia.

En los próximos días además los vientos serán flojos en general, excepto en el litoral gallego donde el martes de madrugada y durante el miércoles es probable que soplen rachas fuertes de componente sur.

A partir del fin de semana, en concreto desde el sábado 28, hasta el martes 31, la mayoría de escenarios mantienen el predominio del tiempo estable aunque el margen de incertidumbre en las previsiones es mayor.

Posiblemente, las temperaturas en esas fechas continuarán por encima de los valores normales de la época, pero con una tendencia suave y progresiva a la normalidad.

