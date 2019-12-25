Este día de Navidad está marcado por un tiempo estable y temperaturas que superarán los 20ºC en varios puntos de la Península y alcanzarán los 25 grados en Canarias, según la Agencia Estatal de Meteorología (AEMET).
Pese a la ausencia de precipitaciones en todo el territorio, habrá abundante nubosidad de tipo medio y alto en el noroeste peninsular y en Canarias, predominando los cielos poco nubosos en el resto, aunque con nubes altas. No obstante, al final del día aumentará la nubosidad en Galicia, con posibilidad de precipitaciones en el oeste.
Además, se esperan nubes bajas y nieblas matinales en el entorno del valle del Duero, donde podrían ser localmente persistentes, y en los valles del Ebro, Tajo y Guadiana y en las depresiones de Huesca y Lérida, sin descartarlo en otros puntos de ambas mesetas.
Las temperaturas se mantendrán en general por encima de lo habitual para la época en casi todas las zonas. Así, Murcia alcanzará los 24 grados; Almería y Málaga 23ºC; Granada, Valencia y Bilbao 22ºC, y en Santa Cruz de Tenerife se llegará a 25ºC.
En el interior del Cantábrico y cuadrante nordeste peninsular también irán en ascenso las temperaturas, excepto en zonas de nieblas, donde descenderán. Así, Oviedo alcanzará de máxima los 21ºC grados, Santander 19ºC y Lugo 18ºC . Las capitales de provincias que se quedan con temperaturas más bajas son Lérida (12º- 5º) y Palencia con (12ºC- 4º) y Zamora con (11- 5ºC). El viento será de componentes sur y oeste en Galicia, con intervalos de fuerte en el litoral noroeste; de componente este en el litoral andaluz y Canarias y en el resto.
