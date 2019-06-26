La ola de calor, que desde hoy comienza a afectar a gran parte de la península y las Baleares, ha activado la alerta (naranja o amarilla) en 11 comunidades por temperaturas altas, con especial incidencia en Aragón, Navarra y País Vasco donde los termómetros alcanzarán 39 grados o más .
Aragón tiene aviso naranja (riesgo importante) en la provincia de Zaragoza por valores que alcanzarán los 39 grados en las Cinco Villas y en la Ibérica zaragozana, mientras que en las provincias de Huesca y Teruel la alerta amarilla (riesgo) dejará máximas entre los 36 y 38 grados.
El País Vasco ha activado la alerta naranja en las provincias de Vizcaya y Guipúzcoa donde los termómetros alcanzarán los 38 grados; en Álava hay aviso amarillo por temperaturas máximas de 38 grados.
La Comunidad Foral de Navarra, también en alerta naranja, registrará este miércoles valores entre los 37 y 39 grados en puntos de la Ribera del Ebro, en la vertiente cantábrica y en la zona centro.
Cantabria, Castilla-La Mancha, Madrid, La Rioja y la Islas Baleares mantienen la alerta amarilla por registros máximos que oscilarán entre los 38 grados de la capital madrileña y los 34 grados de la Ibérica riojana.
Las provincias de Granada y Jaén (Andalucía), Burgos y Soria (Castilla y León) y Barcelona, Gerona y Lérida (Catalunya) continúan con alerta amarilla por altas temperaturas.
La Aemet avisa de que con la alerta naranja existe un riesgo meteorológico importante, fenómenos meteorológicos no habituales y cierto grado de peligro para las actividades usuales, y con la amarilla no hay riesgo meteorológico para la población en general, aunque sí para actividades concretas.
