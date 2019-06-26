Público
Previsión meteorológica La ola de calor pone en alerta 11 comunidades por valores entre 36 y 39 grados

Las altas temperaturas afectarán a gran parte de la península y las Baleares, con especial incidencia en Aragón, Navarra y País Vasco donde los termómetros alcanzarán 39 grados o más .

25/06/2019 - Una mujer se refresca en una fuente pública de Lleida, donde la ola de calor prevista para esta semana espera alcanzar niveles históricos de temperatura. EFE/ Mario Gascón

La ola de calor, que desde hoy comienza a afectar a gran parte de la península y las Baleares, ha activado la alerta (naranja o amarilla) en 11 comunidades por temperaturas altas, con especial incidencia en Aragón, Navarra y País Vasco donde los termómetros alcanzarán 39 grados o más .

Aragón tiene aviso naranja (riesgo importante) en la provincia de Zaragoza por valores que alcanzarán los 39 grados en las Cinco Villas y en la Ibérica zaragozana, mientras que en las provincias de Huesca y Teruel la alerta amarilla (riesgo) dejará máximas entre los 36 y 38 grados.

La Aemet avisa de que con la alerta naranja existe un riesgo meteorológico importante

El País Vasco ha activado la alerta naranja en las provincias de Vizcaya y Guipúzcoa donde los termómetros alcanzarán los 38 grados; en Álava hay aviso amarillo por temperaturas máximas de 38 grados.

La Comunidad Foral de Navarra, también en alerta naranja, registrará este miércoles valores entre los 37 y 39 grados en puntos de la Ribera del Ebro, en la vertiente cantábrica y en la zona centro.

Cantabria, Castilla-La Mancha, Madrid, La Rioja y la Islas Baleares mantienen la alerta amarilla por registros máximos que oscilarán entre los 38 grados de la capital madrileña y los 34 grados de la Ibérica riojana.

Las provincias de Granada y Jaén (Andalucía), Burgos y Soria (Castilla y León) y Barcelona, Gerona y Lérida (Catalunya) continúan con alerta amarilla por altas temperaturas.

La Aemet avisa de que con la alerta naranja existe un riesgo meteorológico importante, fenómenos meteorológicos no habituales y cierto grado de peligro para las actividades usuales, y con la amarilla no hay riesgo meteorológico para la población en general, aunque sí para actividades concretas.

