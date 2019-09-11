Público
Previsión meteorológica Mucha precaución para este jueves: alerta roja en el Mediterráneo por la gota fría

La Aemet ha activado la alerta de riesgo extremo en Alicante, Valencia y Murcia, y la alerta naranja en Almería, Albacete, Ibiza y Formentera. 

11/09/2019.-Imagen del muro de arena levantado hoy en la playa del Arenal de Jávea.La DANA (depresión aislada en niveles altos) que afecta a la Comunitat ha llevado a decretar la alerta naranja en la Comunitat Valenciana por lluvias de hasta 100 litros p

Imagen del muro de arena levantado este miércoles en la playa del Arenal de Jávea. EFE/Juan Carlos Cárdenas

Este miércoles, doce provincias de seis comunidades autónomas amanecían con avisos de nivel amarillo (riesgo) o naranja (riesgo importante) por lluvias, viento o mala mar, en el caso de Alicante y Valencia y las islas de Ibiza y Formentera por acumulaciones de hasta 50 litros por metro cuadrado en una hora y 140 en doce horas.

Este jueves, el episodio se recrudece en Alicante, Valencia y Murcia, donde las lluvias torrenciales y las tormentas podrían dejar 90 litros por metro cuadrado en una hora y hasta 200 en doce horas, por lo que la Aemet ha activado en estas zonas la alerta roja (riesgo extremo) y naranja en Almería, Albacete, Ibiza y Formentera.

La situación no mejora el viernes en Murcia y se extiende la alerta roja a la provincia de Alicante, donde se podrían recoger 90 litros por metro cuadrado en una hora y 180 litros en doce horas, si bien las islas de Ibiza y Formentera pasan a nivel naranja, informa la Agencia Estatal de Meteorología.

Es probable que este día y en fase de debilitamiento, la DANA (Depresión Aislada en Niveles Altos), que desde el martes se encuentra en la Península, se desplace desde el Estrecho hacia el norte por el interior peninsular, donde se registrarán lluvias y chubascos fuertes durante los dos días posteriores, mientras la situación mejora en el entorno mediterráneo.

