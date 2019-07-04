El riesgo por calor o tormentas afectará este jueves a catorce provincias del norte de la Península, según ha informado la Agencia Estatal de Meteorología (AEMET), que espera que las temperaturas alcancen o superen los 36 grados centígrados en el noreste peninsular. En concreto, la AEMET ha avisado por tormentas a La Coruña, Lugo, Asturias, Palencia y León, mientras que las altas temperaturas mantendrán con aviso amarillo a La Rioja, Navarra, Guipúzcoa, Vizcaya, Huesca, Zaragoza, Teruel, Lérida y Mallorca.
La probabilidad de chubascos o tormentas fuertes y con granizo se mantendrá este jueves en el noroeste de la Península y las temperaturas altas afectarán al interior de Mallorca, Cataluña, al valle del Ebro y a las zonas próximas. A lo largo del día se desarrollarán nubes de evolución diurna en el interior peninsular, con chubascos y tormentas en el cuadrante noroeste peninsular y no se descarta tampoco en puntos aislados del oeste del sistema Central, Ibérico y Pirineos.
Las tormentas pueden ser fuertes y precipitar granizo en Galicia, Asturias y montañas del norte de Castilla y León. En el resto de la Península y en Baleares predominará el tiempo estable mientras que en Canarias se espera una jornada de cielos nubosos en el norte de las islas de mayor relieve, con posibilidad de alguna lluvia débil e intervalos nubosos en las islas orientales, y poco nuboso en el resto.
Las temperaturas ascenderán en el extremo norte de la Península, en el valle del Ebro y en el interior de Cataluña. En la meseta y en Extremadura descenderán mientras que en el resto se esperan pocos cambios.
En Canarias soplarán los vientos alisios y se esperan algunos intervalos de fuerte al principio del día en el litoral de Galicia, de componente este serán en la zona de Levante, valle del Ebro y Baleares y del oeste en el Estrecho. En el resto, predominará el viento flojo variable o de componente sur.
