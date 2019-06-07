Público
Previsión meteorológica Riesgo por oleaje y viento en seis provincias del norte

Respecto a las temperaturas, la Agencia Estatal de Meteorología prevé que asciendan en el área mediterránea y Canarias, y descenderán en buena parte del resto peninsular, que puede ser notable en el Cantábrico.

Imagen de archivo del oleaje en una playa del norte./ EFE

Un total de ocho provincias tendrá este viernes riesgo (amarillo) o riesgo importante (naranja) por fenómenos costeros o por viento, según ha informado la Agencia Estatal de Meteorología (AEMET). En concreto, Asturias y Cantabria tendrán riesgo importante por oleaje ya que soplará viento del oeste o del suroeste con fuerza 8, 9 y ocasionalmente 10 y mar combinada del oeste o del noroeste con olas de 5 a 7 metros.

Además, Lugo, Vizcaya y Guipúzcoa tendrán riesgo por fenómenos costeros ya que la intensidad el viento de oeste o suroeste con fuerza 7 y ocasionalmente 8 mar adentro y mar combinada del noroeste con olas de 4 a 5 metros y Menorca por rissagas. Álava y Burgos tienen avisos por viento. Asimismo, este viernes en Galicia, Cantábrico y Pirineos se esperan cielos nubosos con lluvias, y tenderá a disminuir la nubosidad y las lluvias a lo largo de la jornada hasta que queden cielos poco nubosos.

Si bien, es posible que las lluvias se extiendan, de forma más débil y dispersa, a la meseta norte, el entorno del sistema Central, alto Ebro y Cataluña. En el resto de la Península y Baleares se esperan cielos poco nubosos con algún intervalo nuboso mientras en Canarias tendrán cielos nubosos con posibilidad de alguna lluvia débil en las islas de mayor relieve e intervalos nubosos en las islas orientales y poco nuboso en el resto. Las precipitaciones podrán ser de nieve a partir de 1.400 a 1.600 metros en la cordillera Cantábrica, y a partir de 1.700 a 2.200 metros en Pirineos.

Respecto a las temperaturas, la AEMET prevé que asciendan en el área mediterránea y Canarias, y descenderán en buena parte del resto peninsular, que puede ser notable en el Cantábrico. Las nocturnas tendrán pocos cambios.

Finalmente, los vientos soplarán de componente oeste en la vertiente atlántica peninsular, Cantábrico y litoral andaluz, del noreste en Canarias, y de dirección variable en el resto. También habrá intervalos de viento fuerte en el litoral de Galicia, área Cantábrica y Pirineos.

