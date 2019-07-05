Una docena de provincias tendrá este viernes aviso de riesgo por tormentas fuertes o por altas temperaturas máximas, según ha informado la Agencia Estatal de Meteorología (AEMET). En concreto, las tormentas afectarán a Lugo y Asturias, donde pueden ir acompañadas de chubascos y rachas de viento fuertes y granizo. Mientras, el riesgo por altas temperaturas de entre 34 y 38 grados centígrados afectará a Huesca, Zaragoza, Teruel, Navarra, La Rioja, Barcelona, Gerona, Lérida, Albacete, Mallorca y Menorca.
En general las temperaturas podrían ser significativamente altas en el nordeste peninsular y las tormentas, en particular, podrán ser localmente fuertes en el interior de Asturias y de Galicia, sobre todo durante la segunda mitad del día.
Así, este viernes será un día de cielos nubosos o con intervalos nubosos en Galicia y el Cantábrico occidental donde se podrán producir algunos chubascos y tormentas de madrugada. Además, habrá nubes de evolución diurna en el norte de Castilla y León y no se descarta alguna tormenta débil ocasional y los cielos predominarán poco nubosos o despejados en el resto de España.
En cuanto a las temperaturas, la AEMET espera que suban en el este y en el sur de la Península y que bajen en Galicia y el Cantábrico. En concreto, se prevén valores "significativamente altos" en el noreste peninsular y en el interior de Mallorca, mientras que en el resto cambiarán más bien poco.
Finalmente, los vientos alisios soplarán en Canarias y el viento será de Poniente en el Estrecho. En el resto del país predominarán los vientos flojos y predominará la componente sur.
