A partir de la jornada del domingo día 8 entrará en la Península un frente atlántico que traerá de nuevo lluvias en "amplias zonas" de la mitad Norte del país.

23/10/2019.- Una mujer camina junto a un bar por una calle cubierta de lodo después de las inundaciones causadas por lluvias torrenciales en Arenys de Mar. REUTERS / Albert Gea

El tiempo permanecerá estable durante este sábado, 7 de diciembre, cuando predominará una situación anticiclónica, con apenas intervalos de nubes bajas y brumas, si bien se registrarán algunos bancos de niebla en las depresiones del interior peninsular y las dos mesetas que pueden ser "localmente persistentes", según informó la Aemet.

En el litoral Sur del Mediterráneo y en el Estrecho se dará no obstante la posibilidad de que se registren precipitaciones "débiles", con chubascos y tormentas en Melilla.

No obstante, a partir de la jornada del domingo día 8 entrará en la Península un frente atlántico que traerá de nuevo lluvias en "amplias zonas" de la mitad Norte del país.

En cuanto a las temperaturas, registrarán en general un ascenso en el caso de las diurnas, con la excepción de las zonas de la Meseta Norte y las depresiones de Cataluña donde se registren áreas de niebla.

Los vientos serán de componente Oeste en Galicia y el Cantábrico, y del Norte y el Este en el resto de la Península y Baleares, pero irán rolando a Noroeste el domingo.

Respecto a Canarias, se esperan cielos nubosos con precipitaciones, que podrían ser "localmente persistentes" en el Norte de islas de mayor relieve.

Vuelven las lluvias

De cara a la próxima semana, volverán las lluvias, si bien en principio comenzarán por el entorno del Cantábrico oriental y Pirineos, donde pueden registrar "cierta persistencia".

Aemet apunta la posibilidad de que el próximo martes un nuevo frente deje precipitaciones en Galicia y Cantábrico occidental, siendo "más intensas" en el Oeste de Galicia.

Asimismo, a partir del miércoles, se prevé que nuevos sistemas frontales con precipitaciones afecten principalmente a las
vertientes atlántica y Cantábrica, si bien también con la posibilidad de que afecten al entorno de Cataluña y Baleares.

La cota de nieve arrancará la semana en entre los 1.000 y 1.200 metros, pero tenderá a bajar hasta entre los 800 y 1.000 metros, o incluso cotas inferiores a partir del jueves día 12.

En cuanto a las temperaturas, tenderán a descender, principalmente en el Noroeste de la Península y los Pirineos, especialmente a partir del jueves y tras el leve repunte que se anotarán el martes.

