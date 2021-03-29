madrid
Transcurridas escasas horas desde el equinoccio de primavera, la Agencia Estatal de Meteorología (Aemet) prevé para este lunes un inicio de Semana Santa con temperaturas en ascenso en la península (a excepción de Galicia y Extremadura) y en Baleares, y estables en Canarias; levante fuerte en el Estrecho e intervalos nubosos, con algún chubasco o tormenta débil o aislada, en los tercios oeste y sur.
Se prevén nubes de tipo medio y alto en la mayor parte de la península y Baleares, que serán menos abundantes en el norte y noreste y en el archipiélago balear. En Canarias habrá intervalos nubosos en las islas de mayor relieve, con chubascos ocasionalmente tormentosos, sin descartar alguno más débil en las islas orientales.
Las temperaturas diurnas bajarán ligeramente en Galicia y Extremadura y subirán en el resto de la península y en Baleares, al igual que lo harán las nocturnas. En Canarias se mantendrán sin cambios.
