Estás leyendo: La Semana Santa se inicia con un aumento generalizado de las temperaturas

Público
Público

Previsión meteorológica La Semana Santa se inicia con un aumento generalizado de las temperaturas 

Sólo Galicia y Extremadura quedarán al margen de este ascenso. Se prevé nubosidad variable de tipo medio y alto en la mayor parte de la Península con algún chubasco débil hacia el suroeste español.

El Pantano de San Juan, la playa de Madrid
Imagen de un cielo soleado en el Pantano de San Juan en Madrid. -EFE

madrid

Transcurridas escasas horas desde el equinoccio de primavera, la Agencia Estatal de Meteorología (Aemet) prevé para este lunes un inicio de Semana Santa con temperaturas en ascenso en la península (a excepción de Galicia y Extremadura) y en Baleares, y estables en Canarias; levante fuerte en el Estrecho e intervalos nubosos, con algún chubasco o tormenta débil o aislada, en los tercios oeste y sur.

Se prevén nubes de tipo medio y alto en la mayor parte de la península y Baleares, que serán menos abundantes en el norte y noreste y en el archipiélago balear. En Canarias habrá intervalos nubosos en las islas de mayor relieve, con chubascos ocasionalmente tormentosos, sin descartar alguno más débil en las islas orientales.

Las temperaturas diurnas bajarán ligeramente en Galicia y Extremadura y subirán en el resto de la península y en Baleares, al igual que lo harán las nocturnas. En Canarias se mantendrán sin cambios.

Más noticias de Política y Sociedad

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público