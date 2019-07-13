El tiempo inestable seguirá predominando este domingo en la Península, sobre todo en el cuadrante nordeste, donde se esperan chubascos y tormentas que dejarán a siete provincias en riesgo de lluvia.
Según la predicción meteorológica de la Agencia Estatal de Meteorología (Aemet), Huesca, Burgos, Soria, Barcelona, Girona, Lleida y La Rioja presentan riesgo de lluvias y tormentas, además de la alerta por rissaga en Menorca, donde se prevé una variación muy fuerte de la pleamar.
En los Pirineos las tormentas podrán ser localmente fuertes y con granizo y también serán de cierta intensidad en zonas de Navarra, alto Ebro, sur del Sistema Ibérico y Mallorca. A
Además, de forma más débil y dispersa, no se descartan chubascos ocasionales en puntos del interior noroeste peninsular y de la Comunidad Valenciana.
En general, las lluvias irán remitiendo a lo largo del día, mientras que en el resto de la Península el cielo estará poco nuboso y de evolución diurna. De su lado, en Canarias estará nuboso en la zona norte.
Murcia es la única región que continúa en alerta por altas temperaturas, donde alcanzarán los 36 grados de máxima y 24 de mínima. En el interior norte y este peninsulares y en Baleares, las temperaturas diurnas irán en descenso, de forma notable en el nordeste, mientras que en el cuadrante suroeste irán en ascenso.
Por último, el viento será de componente norte en el centro y norte peninsular, y del oeste en Andalucía y Estrecho. En Canarias, alisios fuertes o con intervalos fuertes.
