Público
Público
Únete a nosotros

Previsión meteorológica Suben las temperaturas en todo el país, especialmente en el norte

La AEMET advierte del riesgo importante de fenómenos costeros en Cádiz, donde se espera viento de Levante que supere los 100 kilómetros por hora, y en Granada y Almería, con fuerte vientos y  olas de hasta tres metros.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Imagen de archivo./ EP

Imagen de archivo./ EP

La Agencia Estatal de Meteorología (Aemet) prevé para este viernes temperaturas en ascenso en casi todo el país, que será más acusado en el norte de la Península, y viento de levante fuerte en el Estrecho. Habrá cielo poco nuboso o despejado en todo el país, salvo algunos intervalos nubosos de tipo bajo al principio del día en el Cantábrico oriental, área del Estrecho, Melilla y norte de las islas Canarias, y de evolución por la tarde en el norte de Cataluña.

Además, la AEMET ha avisado por riesgo importante (naranja) de fenómenos costeros a Cádiz, donde se espera viento de Levante con fuerza 8 al oeste de Tarifa y por riesgo (amarillo) a Cádiz, Granada y Almería donde se espera viento del este con fuerza 7 y se prevén olas de 3 metros. Asimismo, avisa a Cádiz por viento de Levante ya que se podrán superar los vientos de 100 kilómetros por hora.

Los vientos soplarán del este en el litoral Cantábrico y en el tercio sur peninsular, tendrá carácter fuerte en el Estrecho y se esperan intervalos de fuerte en Cádiz y en el litoral del mar de Alborán. En Canarias los vientos soplarán de componente norte y también al principio del día en el Ampurdán mientras en Baleares soplarán del este. En el resto los vientos serán flojos variables y de componente este.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad