Se prevé así que la temperaturas bajen de forma generalizada, siendo más notable en el interior peninsular, Pirineos y Baleares y quedándose en valores claramente inferiores a los normales para estas fechas en la mitad norte y Baleares.

Cielos nublados en Euskadi / EP
madrid

europa press

La Agencia Estatal de Meteorología prevé para este domingo una jornada que destacará por el notable descenso térmico en la península y Baleares y por los chubascos localmente fuertes en el archipiélago balear y el litoral catalán.

Además, según la predicción de la Aemet para este 11 de octubre también se esperan también intervalos de viento fuerte en el valle del Ebro, Pirineos y Menorca, además de nevadas en los Pirineos.

La predicción anticipa también cielos nubosos o cubiertos y precipitaciones en las áreas cantábrica, pirenaica y del alto Ebro, que serán más abundantes en la segunda mitad del día, localmente persistentes en el litoral vasco oriental y de nieve en Pirineos a partir de unos 1.400/1.500 metros.

Por otra parte, en el sureste peninsular habrá cielos nubosos y chubascos que tenderán a remitir a partir de mediodía, mientras que para los sistemas Central e Ibérico, el entorno del mar de Alborán y el norte de las Canarias occidentales también se espera nubosidad con posibilidad de lluvias débiles en las dos últimas zonas.

