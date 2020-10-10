madrid
La Agencia Estatal de Meteorología prevé para este domingo una jornada que destacará por el notable descenso térmico en la península y Baleares y por los chubascos localmente fuertes en el archipiélago balear y el litoral catalán.
Se prevé así que la temperaturas bajen de forma generalizada, siendo más notable en el interior peninsular, Pirineos y Baleares y quedándose en valores claramente inferiores a los normales para estas fechas en la mitad norte y Baleares, con heladas en zonas de montaña.
Además, según la predicción de la Aemet para este 11 de octubre también se esperan también intervalos de viento fuerte en el valle del Ebro, Pirineos y Menorca, además de nevadas en los Pirineos.
La predicción anticipa también cielos nubosos o cubiertos y precipitaciones en las áreas cantábrica, pirenaica y del alto Ebro, que serán más abundantes en la segunda mitad del día, localmente persistentes en el litoral vasco oriental y de nieve en Pirineos a partir de unos 1.400/1.500 metros.
Por otra parte, en el sureste peninsular habrá cielos nubosos y chubascos que tenderán a remitir a partir de mediodía, mientras que para los sistemas Central e Ibérico, el entorno del mar de Alborán y el norte de las Canarias occidentales también se espera nubosidad con posibilidad de lluvias débiles en las dos últimas zonas.
