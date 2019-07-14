Las temperaturas experimentarán este lunes un aumento en el interior nordeste y mitad sur peninsular durante el día, y bajarán en el sur del área mediterránea. Solo en Málaga se ha activado el aviso (riesgo) por calor, con máximas que podrán alcanzar los 38ºC, según la predicción de la Agencia Estatal de Meteorología (AEMET).
Así, las máximas superarán los 36ºC en amplias zonas de la vertiente atlántica sur peninsular, especialmente en el interior y entornos de valles de grandes ríos. Las mínimas no bajarán de los 20ºC en estas mismas zonas y tampoco en Baleares ni en el litoral mediterráneo peninsular.
En casi todo el país se espera predominio del tiempo estable, con cielos poco nubosos sin precipitaciones. Se espera, no obstante, nubosidad de evolución diurna en zonas del interior peninsular y Baleares, con una pequeña probabilidad de algún chubasco aislado o tormenta ocasional en el este de Catalunya o en Baleares.
En Canarias, estará nuboso en el norte de las islas, sin descartar alguna lluvia ocasional por la mañana.
Finalmente, los vientos serán de componente norte en el tercio norte peninsular; de poniente en Estrecho y Melilla; variables en el área mediterránea oriental; alisios en Canarias; habrá intervalos de fuerte en Canarias, Ampurdán y, por la tarde, en Rías Baixas; y predominio de vientos flojos en el resto.
En este sentido, cuatro provincias estarán en aviso de nivel amarillo (riesgo) por oleaje: Gran Canaria, La Gomera, Tenerife y Girona.
