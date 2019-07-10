Las temperaturas subirán este miércoles 10 de julio en gran parte de la Península, aunque no hay alertas por calor, según la predicción de la Agencia Estatal de Meteorología (AEMET).
De forma mas notable, se experimentará un incremento en el interior nordeste y suroeste, con temperaturas de hasta 38ºC en Córdoba y 37ºC en Badajoz. Por otro lado, en Baleares, en Canarias, en el litoral mediterráneo y en el Cantábrico occidental las temperaturas no sufrirán grandes cambios.
Con la subida de los termómetros en parte de España, predominarán los cielos poco nubosos y despejados. Sin embargo, habrá nubes altas en la mitad sur peninsular, algunas nubes bajas al principio en el norte de Galicia, en el Cantábrico occidental y en Cádiz. Además, se podrán producir intervalos nubosos de evolución diurna en zonas de montaña del norte y centro peninsular.
Asimismo, no se descarta algún chubasco o tormenta dispersa y ocasional en los Pirineos. En cuanto a Canarias, que no pasará de los 27ºC, también habrá posibilidad de lluvias débiles y ocasionales en el norte de las islas.
