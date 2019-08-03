El fin de semana arranca con sol, buen tiempo y estabilidad meteorológica en todo el país, aunque un total de siete provincias tendrán este sábado 3 de agosto avisos por calor con máximas que podrán alcanzar los 38 grados centígrados, según la predicción de la Agencia Estatal de Meteorología (AEMET).
Así, con aviso amarillo por calor estarán las provincias de Córdoba, Jaén, Teruel, Zaragoza, Albacete, Cuenca y Madrid.
Según AEMET, este sábado predominarán los cielos con intervalos de nubes bajas en las primeras y últimas horas del día en el norte de Galicia y en el Cantábrico. Sin embargo, destacarán los cielos poco nubosos en la mayor parte del día.
Mientras, en el resto de la Península y en Baleares habrá cielos poco nubosos o despejados, salvo que en el litoral sureste destacarán cielos con algo de baja nubosidad. Además, habrá nubosidad de evolución en áreas montañosas del norte y este.
No obstante, no se descarta algún chubasco o tormenta ocasional en la Cordillera Cantábrica, en los Pirineos, en la Cordillera Ibérica oriental y en las sierras del sureste de Andalucía. En cuanto a Canarias, habrá cielos nubosos o con intervalos en el norte de las islas.
En el caso de las temperaturas, las diurnas ascenderán en la Meseta Norte, en el valle del Ebro, en el Cantábrico oriental y en los Pirineos occidentales. Por otro lado, las mínimas subirán en gran parte del interior peninsular y en el resto se esperan pocos cambios.
Finalmente, soplarán vientos alisios en Canarias y en el resto predominarán los vientos flojos.
