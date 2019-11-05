Trece comunidades autónomas, cuatro de ellas en nivel naranja en la cornisa cantábrica, y el resto en amarillo, se mantienen bajo alerta meteorológica por la previsión de fuertes lluvias, viento, nieve y oleaje a causa de la borrasca Amelie que azota el país.
Las comunidades bajo aviso de la Agencia Estatal de Meteorología (Aemet) por riesgo importante -con color naranja- son Galicia, Asturias, Cantabria, País Vasco, mientras que en nivel amarillo, ligeramente inferior, están Andalucía, Aragón, Castilla-La Mancha, Cataluña, Madrid, Navarra, comunidad Valenciana, Baleares y Murcia, además de la ciudad autónoma de Melilla.
En Asturias y Cantabria se esperan olas de entre 5 y 6 metros, además de lluvias acumuladas de 40 litros por metro cuadrado en doce horas en esta última y rachas de 90 kilómetros por hora.
También en Galicia todas las provincias -salvo Orense- están bajo alerta naranja por posibles olas de hasta 7 metros.
En Vizcaya y Guipúzcoa se espera oleaje de esos mismos niveles además de lluvias que pueden acumular 40 litros por metro cuadrado en doce horas y rachas máximas de 90 kilómetros por hora.
Alerta amarilla en nueve comunidades
En nivel amarillo están otras nueve comunidades autónomas. En Andalucía, en concreto en Almería y Granada se prevén fenómenos costeros y viento de hasta 80 kilómetros por hora, que también soplará con esa intensidad en Jaén.
En Huesca podrían acumularse 5 centímetros de nieve en 24 horas en el Pirineo, y en Teruel se esperan rachas máximas de 80 kilómetros por hora.
Castilla-La Mancha está asimismo bajo alerta amarilla por Albacete, en donde se prevén vientos de 80 kilómetros por hora.
En Catalunya, las rachas pueden alcanzar los 70 kilómetros por hora, mientras que en Madrid alcanzarán los 80 kilómetros por hora en la zona de la sierra.
También Navarra está en nivel amarillo por lluvias que acumularán hasta 50 litros por metro cuadrado en doce horas. En la comunidad Valenciana las rachas serán de hasta 80 kilómetros por hora y asimismo se espera fuerte oleaje.
En Murcia el viento soplará hasta los 70 kilómetros por hora, y la ciudad autónoma de Melilla asimismo está bajo alerta amarilla por fenómenos costeros
