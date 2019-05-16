Público
Previsión meteorológica Fin del tiempo veraniego: hoy bajan las temperaturas en todo el país, especialmente en el noroeste  

La Aemet prevé un aumento de la nubosidad, más abundante en la mitad norte, con lluvias y chubascos en Galicia que se extenderán al resto de la mitad norte peninsular y que pueden ir acompañados de tormentas. 

Imagen de archivo de Galicia. / EFE

La Agencia Estatal de Meteorología (Aemet) anuncia para hoy, jueves, un descenso generalizado de las temperaturas que será notable y localmente extraordinario en el oeste peninsular. La Aemet prevé un aumento de la nubosidad, más abundante en la mitad norte, con lluvias y chubascos en Galicia que se extenderán al resto de la mitad norte peninsular y que pueden ir acompañados de tormentas. Al final del día, podrían producirse nevadas por encima de 1.400 o 1.600 metros en el norte.

La Aemet no descarta alguna precipitación en el centro peninsular, y prevé tiempo estable en la mitad sur y Baleares. En Canarias habrá nubosidad abundante de tipo alto que no producirá precipitación.Posibilidad de brumas y nieblas en el sureste peninsular.

Las temperaturas diurnas y nocturnas tienden a descender bruscamente en la mayor parte de la Península y en Baleares, y lo harán de manera más acusada en el oeste peninsular.En Canarias, sin embargo, se espera ascenso ligero de los termómetros.

El viento soplará de componente oeste o noroeste con intervalos de intensidad fuerte en las vertientes atlántica y cantábrica, de componente sur en el área mediterránea, y de componente norte en Canarias.

