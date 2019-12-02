La Agencia Estatal de Meteorología (Aemet) prevé un arranque de semana con lluvias fuertes en todo el país y especialmente persistentes en el sureste peninsular, Baleares y Melilla, así como fenómenos costeros por fuertes vientos que pondrán bajo aviso a la costa gallega y levantina y las islas Baleares. Además, un total de 14 provincias están este lunes en aviso amarillo (riesgo) por lluvias, nevadas y fenómenos costeros.
Según la Aemet, la borrasca que está afectando este fin de semana a gran parte de la península se reactivará a medida que se va aproximando al Mediterráneo, adonde llegará a su vez un flujo de componente este persistente y cargado de humedad. Esta situación dará lugar en el área mediterránea a acumulaciones importantes de precipitación, vientos fuertes y mal estado de la mar.
Las temperaturas descenderán de forma generalizada, a excepción del litoral atlántico, y de forma especialmente notable en el sureste y los vientos soplarán fuerte y con componente norte en la mayor parte del territorio, a excepción del sureste, donde soplarán desde el mar hacia el interior.
En el sureste peninsular, Baleares, Estrecho y Melilla, se esperan chubascos localmente fuertes o persistentes, y acompañados de tormenta y granizo, principalmente en el entorno del sur de la Comunitat Valenciana. Precisamente, la AEMET ha decretado avisos amarillos por lluvia en Cádiz, Málaga, Almería, Ceuta, Alicante, València, Murcia, Mallorca, Ibiza y Formentera.
También hay probabilidad de precipitaciones en otras zonas del cuadrante sureste de la Península y del Sistema Central a primeras horas, mientras que en Canarias se esperan algunas lluvias débiles en el norte de islas mayor relieve.
En los litorales podrán alcanzar los 100 kilómetros por hora y en el mar la fuerza 7 a 8, con olas que podrán superar los 4 metros.Las nevadas podrían ser significativas en zonas altas de los sistemas montañosos de la vertiente mediterránea, con la cota de nieve bajando ocasionalmente hasta unos 1200 metros.
Asimismo, la cota de nieve en la Península estará este lunes en los 1.200 metros bajando a entre 800 y 1.000 metros, en el noroeste; en Pirineos, oscilará entre los 1.000 y 1.200 metros; en el centro, estará entre 1.200 y 1.400; y en el sur, entre 1.600 y 1.800 metros.
