Madrid
El economista turco Dani Rodrik, profesor de economía política internacional en la Universidad de Harvard que ha dedicado buena parte de su trabajo a estudiar la globalización y por qué unos gobiernos tienen más éxito que otros, ha sido galardonado este jueves con el Premio Princesa de Asturias de Ciencias Sociales 2020.
Considerado como uno de los economistas más influyentes del mundo, Rodrik forma parte de la Oficina Nacional de Investigación Económica y del Centro de Investigación en Economía y Política de Londres, ha sido distinguido con numerosos premios y doctados y es autor de una veintena de libros, como Las leyes de la economía o La paradoja de la globalización.
El galardón de Ciencias Sociales, que el año pasado recayó en el sociólogo Alejandro Portes, es el cuarto en fallarse de los ocho premios que anualmente concede la Fundación Princesa que este año se ha visto obligada a retrasar su concesión y a reunir telemáticamente a los jurados por la crisis de la covid-19.
