La prisión de Brians retira los geles desinfectantes porque las reclusas los utilizaban para hacer cubatas

El incidente ocurrió el pasado fin de semana en la biblioteca de la cárcel. La prisión había instalado en la entrada de los módulos y en la zona de las cabinas telefónicas para garantizar la higiene y evitar contagios por coronavirus.

Bote gel desinfectante
Está desaconsejado consumir geles desinfectantes porque puede ser tóxicos. (ARCHIVO)

La dirección de la cárcel de Brians 1, en la población de Sant Esteve Sesrovires, ha ordenado retirar los dispensadores de gel hidroalcohólico del módulo de mujeres porque las reclusas lo utilizaban para hacerse cubatas con cola, según adelanta la cadena Ser en una información de Andrea Villoria citando fuentes penintenciarias.

El incidente ocurrió el pasado fin de semana en la biblioteca de la cárcel. Los funcionarios sorprendieron a varias presas consumiendo una bebida a base de cola mezclada con el gel desinfectante. La prisión había instalado en la entrada de los módulos y en la zona de las cabinas telefónicas para garantizar la higiene y evitar contagios por coronavirus.

Sin embargo, los dispensadores de hidrogeles se mantienen en zonas y módulos de la prisión. Según El Periódico, en otras cárceles catalanas no se ha llegado a suministrar. 

Lo cierto es que a pesar de que algunos geles desinfectantes no tienen un altísimo contenido alcohólico, se desaconseja ingerirlos porque pueden ser tóxicos.

