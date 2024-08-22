Prisión comunicada y sin fianza para el detenido por el asesinato de Mateo en Mocejón

madridActualizado:
El Juzgado de Instrucción número 3 de Toledo ha decretado prisión provisional comunicada y sin fianza para el presunto autor del asesinato de Mateo, el niño de 11 años apuñalado mientras se encontraba jugando al fútbol con sus amigos en el polideportivo de Mocejón (Toledo) y a quien se le imputa de forma provisional un presunto delito de asesinato.
