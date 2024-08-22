Prisión comunicada y sin fianza para el detenido por el asesinato de Mateo en Mocejón

Newsletters

Se le imputa de forma provisional por un presunto delito de asesinato.

Fachada de la vivienda donde detuvieron al presunto asesino de Mateo el pasado 19 de agosto en Mocejón, Toledo. Juan Moreno / Europa Press

El Juzgado de Instrucción número 3 de Toledo ha decretado prisión provisional comunicada y sin fianza para el presunto autor del asesinato de Mateo, el niño de 11 años apuñalado mientras se encontraba jugando al fútbol con sus amigos en el polideportivo de Mocejón (Toledo) y a quien se le imputa de forma provisional un presunto delito de asesinato.

(HABRÁ AMPLIACIÓN)

