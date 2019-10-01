Prisión para los detenidos por la agresión sexual a una joven en los baños de una discoteca de València

El Juzgado de Instrucción número cuatro de València ha acordado este martes prisión incondicional para los dos jóvenes de 22 y 25 años detenidos como presuntos autores de una agresión sexual a una chica en los servicios de la discoteca La Indiana de la capital valenciana, según han informado fuentes jurídicas.
Según ha informado la Jefatura Superior en un comunicado, los hechos sucedieron sobre las 7.30 horas del domingo cuando la víctima se dirigió a los aseos del local y presuntamente unos jóvenes se le acercaron, la llevaron a la puerta de entrada de los servicios, la arrinconaron contra una pared y la agredieron sexualmente mientras la sujetaban con fuerza contra su voluntad. Los policías, que encontraron a la chica muy nerviosa y llorando, detuvieron a los dos jóvenes considerados presuntos autores de los hechos a la salida del local.
La discoteca, a través de un comunicado, ha anunciado su intención de personarse en la causa como acusación y ha asegurado que el personal de seguridad del establecimiento recorrió el local junto con la chica, una vez tuvo constancia de lo ocurrido, hasta que ella reconoció a uno de los implicados.
Fue el personal de limpieza de sala, cuando la sesión de la discoteca estaba aún en marcha, la que se dio cuenta de que estaba ocurriendo algún tipo de suceso en los aseos, según el establecimiento, que subraya que "por desgracia no fueron detectados al producirse durante la sesión y en el interior de los cuartos de baño".
