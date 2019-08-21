El Juzgado de Violencia sobre la Mujer número 7 de Madrid ha ordenado este miércoles la prisión provisional comunicada y sin fianza de Tomás J.R. por el asesinato de su pareja sentimental, la cirujana María Pilar Cardeñoso, después de que el detenido haya reconocido haber cometido el crimen.
Fuentes del Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Madrid (TSJM) han informado de la decisión del juzgado de guardia, que se ha inhibido en el Juzgado de Violencia sobre la Mujer número 1 para que complete la instrucción del caso.El juzgado investigará al detenido por un delito de asesinato, según la misma fuente.
La Policía detuvo a Tomás J.R. el pasado lunes 19 de agosto en el madrileño barrio de Carabanchel gracias a la llamada de un ciudadano que advirtió de su posible presencia en la zona. Llevaba huido desde el viernes 16, cuando, según ha confesado hoy, cometió el crimen en el barrio de Tetuán, también en Madrid. Ayer se negó a prestar declaración ante la Policía.
Al supuesto homicida lo buscaba la Policía después de el mismo viernes un amigo suyo alertase a los agentes de que le había pedido ayuda para deshacerse del cuerpo.
La mujer figuraba en la base de datos de VioGen
La víctima María Pilar C.P., de 49 años, natural de Paredes de Nava (Palencia), era cirujana en el hospital madrileño de La Princesa, y tenía un hijo menor de edad.
VioGen es el sistema de seguimiento integral de los casos de violencia machista en el que se evalúa el riesgo de las mujeres
La mujer figuraba desde el noviembre pasado en la base de datos de VioGen, el sistema de seguimiento integral de los casos de violencia machista en el que se evalúa el riesgo de las mujeres. Mientras, el autor confeso del crimen machista había sido denunciado el mismo día del crimen por su exmujer en una comisaría de Alicante por enviar amenazas por WhtassApp.
Finalmente, en lo que va de año, 40 mujeres han sido asesinadas por sus parejas o exparejas.
