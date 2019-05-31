El Juzgado de Violencia sobre la Mujer de Valladolid ha acordado el ingreso en prisión provisional comunicada y sin fianza a J.B.C, de 34 años, detenido por una agresión a su pareja, embarazada de ocho meses y que sufrió un aborto por los golpes recibidos.
La causa está abierta por delitos de lesiones graves, maltrato habitual y aborto, ya que la víctima, en avanzado estado de gestación, perdió el bebé que esperaba, han informado a Europa Press fuentes del Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Castilla y León. Además, el juez ha impuesto al hombre, pareja de la víctima desde hace dos años, una orden de alejamiento que le impide acercarse a la víctima a menos de 500 metros y prohíbe que se comunique con ella por cualquier vía.
El juez ha decidido el ingreso en prisión del individuo en una jornada en la que ha tomado declaración a la víctima en el Hospital Clínico de Valladolid, donde permanece ingresada, y donde ha mantenido su versión de que lo que en realidad había sucedido era que se había caído en la ducha por una enfermedad que sufriría en las piernas. Los hechos se produjeron en la tarde del miércoles, 29 de mayo, cuando la gestante, de 31 años, ingresó en el Hospital Clínico Universitario, donde fue atendida al sufrir un aborto.
