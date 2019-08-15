Público
Prisión provisional sin fianza por dar una pedrada en la cabeza a un guardia civil en Lepe

Al acusado se le atribuyen un delito de atentado a la autoridad agravado por utilización de un objeto contundente y otro delito de lesiones. El suceso se produjo cuando varios agentes intervinieron en una reyerta.

Agente de la Guardia Civil en Lepe (Huelva), en una imagen de archivo. E.P./GUARDIA CIVIL

El Juzgado de Instrucción número 3 de Ayamonte (Huelva) ha decretado prisión provisional comunicada y sin fianza para el presunto autor de la pedrada en la cabeza a un agente de la Guardia Civil en Lepe (Huelva) la semana pasada.

Fuentes del Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Andalucía (TSJA) han detallado que al acusado, un ciudadano marroquí, se le atribuyen un delito de atentado a la autoridad agravado por utilización de un objeto contundente y otro delito de lesiones.

Así pues, aunque el ingreso en prisión ha sido decretado por el Juzgado de Instrucción número 3 de Ayamonte, en funciones de guardia este miércoles, la causa será instruida por el número 2 de la misma ciudad.

El suceso que se investiga se produjo sobre las 3,30 horas del viernes día 9, cuando agentes de Guardia Civil pertenecientes a la Unidad de Seguridad Ciudadana (Usecic) observaron a tres individuos peleándose en las inmediaciones de un asentamiento de inmigrantes en Lepe.

Tras intervenir y disolver la reyerta, los guardias civiles se disponían a cruzar la carretera cuando uno de ellos recibió el impacto en la cabeza de una piedra arrojada por uno de los varones, el cual se dio a la fuga. El agente herido fue trasladado en ambulancia al Hospital Virgen de la Bella, donde recibió varios puntos de sutura.

El presunto agresor fue detenido por la Guardia Civil el pasado martes dentro del dispositivo puesto en marcha al conocerse el suceso para la identificación y localización del autor de los hechos coordinado junto con la Policía Local del municipio.

