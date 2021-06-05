Prisión provisional sin fianza para el detenido por el asesinato machista de Porqueres

BarcelonaActualizado:
La titular del juzgado de violencia sobre la mujer de Girona ha acordado este sábado prisión provisional, comunicada y sin fianza para el hombre detenido este miércoles por asesinar a su mujer en Porqueres en Girona.
Se trata de un ciudadano español de 45 años que se entregó a los Mossos el miércoles por la noche y les confesó que había apuñalado a su mujer, de 48 años y origen letón, tras una discusión doméstica.
En un comunicado, el Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Catalunya (TSJC) ha precisado que la magistrada titular de ese juzgado ha recibido al detenido por ese crimen y que ha acordado prisión provisional, comunicada y sin fianza.
La causa está abierta por delitos de asesinato con alevosía y encarnizamiento con agravante de parentesco.
