La compañía matriz de Cambridge Analytica ha sido declarada culpable de infringir las leyes británicas de datos después de negarse a revelar cuánta información tiene sobre un profesor estadounidense, dónde obtuvo los datos, cómo los usó y a quién se los dio. La multa asciende a 15.000 libras.
El profesor David Carroll, de la Parsons School of Design de Nueva York, presentó a principios de 2017 una solicitud formal a la compañía para comprobar qué datos se guardaron sobre él después de que saltase el escándalo sobre el papel de Cambridge Analytica —ya desaparecida, aunque no del todo— en las elecciones presidenciales de 2016: la consultora británica había usado una aplicación para recopilar millones de datos de usuarios de Facebook sin su consentimiento con fines políticos.
Las leyes de protección de datos británicas obligan a las empresas a informar de la información que almacenan sobre cualquier persona al afectado que lo solicite.
SCL Elections, la matriz de Cambridge Analytica, confirmó que tenía datos sobre Carroll, incluidas métricas detalladas sobre sus puntos de vista políticos, específicamente sobre probabilidad de voto, entre otros. Carroll entonces preguntó de dónde habían salido esos datos y con quién se habían compartido, pero la compañía se negó a proporcionar más información, informa The Guardian.
Entonces, Carroll se quejó ante la Oficina del Comisionado de Información ICO (equivalente en el Reino Unido a la Agencia de Protección de Datos). El ICO le dio la razón y ordenó a la compañía que respondiera a la solicitud.
La empresa se negó, para lo que alegó que como era estadounidense y no estaba sujeto a la jurisdicción británica, el profesor no tenía más derecho a la información "que un talibán sentado en una cueva en el rincón más remoto de Afganistán".
El 4 de mayo de 2018, la ICO emitió un aviso de ejecución contra la compañía ordenándole que cumpliera totalmente con la solicitud de Carroll quien, por cierto, aún no ha recibido una respuesta.
