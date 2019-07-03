Las plataformas Facebook, Instagram y WhatsApp están teniendo problemas a nivel global desde poco antes de las 16.00, hora española, que impiden a los usuarios hacer un uso normal de las mismas, ya que no cargan bien las imágenes ni los vídeos.
Según recoge el portal DownDetector, los servicios de Facebook empezaron a tener problemas en torno a las 16.00 horas de España peninsular. El problema, aunque global, no afecta por igual a todas las regiones del mundo.
En este sentido, los problemas en Facebook afectan principalmente a Europa y la zona central y el este de Estados Unidos. En WhatsApp, por su parte, la incidencia es mayor en América del Sur y Europa central, mientras que en Instagram se reportan problemas sobre todo en Europa y Estados Unidos, según Outage Report.
En los tres casos, los usuarios refieren sobre todo problemas en la carga de contenidos audiovisuales.
